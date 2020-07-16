Image copyright

AFP Image caption



How the US could enforce a ban on 92 million members is unclear





China says any US travel ban on members of its Communist Party would be “pathetic”, in the latest sharp exchange amid souring bilateral ties.

The New York Times had earlier reported the Trump government was considering the move, although it continues to be in draft form and may be rejected.

The Chinese Communist Party has 92 million members and how a ban would be enforced is uncertain.

US-China ties are becoming increasingly strained over a wide range of issues.

The US this week removed Hong Kong’s preferential trade status, after China introduced a controversial new security law for the territory.

President Donald Trump in addition has criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in addition to its military build-up in the South China Sea, its treatment of Muslim minorities and massive trade surpluses.

Could there be a ban and would it work?

The article in the New York Times cites four people “with knowledge of the discussion”.

The ban would stop members of the Chinese Communist Party and their own families from visiting the US and could possibly expel some individuals already in the united states, the paper says.

Officials at state-owned enterprises and of the People’s Liberation Army may possibly also be affected, although many would also be party members.

The Times itself says the plans have not been finalised and the president could dismiss them, and that the White House and the State Department had declined to comment.

The president could use the Immigration and Nationality Act, under which travellers from a amount of mostly Muslim countries were banned in 2017.

The Times also points out that the US has no understanding of Communist Party membership, making enforcement difficult, and that although three million Chinese visited the US this past year, the numbers have evaporated amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The US currently bans arrivals of foreign nationals who have visited China in the past 14 days with “specific exceptions”.

How did China react?

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday taken care of immediately a question which said the Trump administration was considering a total ban on party members.

She said: “If that is true, I think that is utterly pathetic.”

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Pro-Beijing supporters in Hong Kong. The territory is one of the many issues straining US-China ties





More broadly she said: “We know that some in the US are oppressing China and bullying China. As an independent sovereign state, China must respond to the bullying practices and we must say no, we must… take reactive moves to it.”

Analysts say any travel ban imposed by the US would almost certainly prompt retaliatory action on Americans visiting China.

The Communist Party could be the country’s sole, ruling political party. It controls the greatest functions of government, through the National Congress, but in addition reaches far down into lower-level administration.

How the Communist Party runs China

About 7% of the populace are members of the party – loyal membership is essential for anybody who wants to climb the career ladder – whether in politics, business or even entertainment.

That even goes for people like ecommerce giant Alibaba’s Jack Ma, telecomm company Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei or a-listers like actress Fan Bingbing.

What else is hampering China-US ties?

Hua Chunying touched on a handful of other problems too.

Last week, the Trump administration announced sanctions against Chinese politicians who it says are responsible for human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump on Hong Kong: “Their freedom has been taken away”

Ms Hua invited US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to see Xinjiang to see for himself that there were no such violations.

She also said China would stay glued to the “phase one” trade deal it had reached with the United States early in the day this year after a damaging tariff war.

Mr Trump said this week a “phase two” deal was in doubt due to China’s handling of coronavirus, which that he called the “plague”.

The US officially withdrew a week ago from the World Health Organization, which Mr Trump had accused of being beholden to China.

His administration has also condemned China’s military build-up in the South China Sea, where a few countries have competing territorial claims. The US has accused China of bullying its neighbours.

Why could be the South China Sea contentious?

China said it was perhaps not afraid of the risk of sanctions within the issue, accusing Washington of stirring up trouble and destabilising the spot.