China Sanctions US Lawmakers, Rights Group Heads in Retaliation Over Hong Kong

China on Monday imposed sanctions on U.S. officials and the heads of pro-democracy and human rights organizations in retaliation over U.S. President Donald Trump’s sanctions on officials linked to a recent crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said 11 politicians and heads of civil organizations would be targeted for unspecified sanctions, including Senators Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Pat Toomey, and Ted Cruz, as well as Representative Chris Smith.

The individuals named had “performed badly” on issues relating to Hong Kong, Zhao said. Rubio co-chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), which has produced in-depth research into China’s human rights abuses, while Smith is a former co-chair.

Their number equals that of the Hong Kong and ruling Chinese Communist Party officials whose U.S. assets were frozen by the U.S. Treasury last week for implementing a draconian national security law and hampering freedoms and human rights promised to the city by China.

“The relevant actions of the U.S. blatantly intervened in Hong Kong affairs, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations,” Zhao told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

“China…