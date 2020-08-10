China sanctions Rubio, Cruz and other US officials for ‘Hong Kong-related issues’

The action is the most recent in intensifying stress in between the 2 nations and a back-and forth insanctions The US on Friday approved Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam along with 10 other Chinese and Hong Kong officials for their function in crackdowns on political flexibility in the area– the most recent step taken by the Trump administration in action to China’s imposition of a questionable nationwide security law on Hong Kong.

“The US action (Friday) was a blatant interference in Hong Kong’s affairs and in China’s internal affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated onMonday “It was in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations.”

Sens Marco Rubio of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania andRep Chris Smith of New Jersey were the US legislators approved byBeijing

Rubio tweeted Monday early morning, “Last month #China banned me. Today they sanctioned me. I don’t want to be paranoid but I am starting to think they don’t like me.”

After the sanctions were revealed, Hawley tweeted , China “is sanctioning me in retaliation for speaking out against #ChineseCommunistParty and defending America’s interests. Retaliate all you want. I’m not backing down” CNN connected to the workplaces of Cruz, Cotton, Toomey and Smith for discussMonday CNN likewise connected to the US State Department. The brand-new nationwide security law, enforced by Beijing on the …

