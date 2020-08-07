China risks paying ‘high cost’ for South China Sea intimidation, Japan defense chief says

“Anyone who is trying to change the status quo by force needs to be forced to pay a high cost,” Kono stated.

Beijing’s efforts at changing unknown sandbars and reefs into a string of extremely prepared synthetic islands extending numerous miles throughout the South China Sea does not promote or support the worldwide order, the defense minister stated.

China has actually stationed rocket batteries and releases of fighter jets and bombers on numerous of the recently produced islands.

“That is destabilizing,” he stated. “A free and open maritime order in the South China Sea is as important as any other place and what happens there … will concern the international community.”

Kono is simply the current in a procession of United States and allied leaders to call out China over its actions in the contested waters of the South China Sea, where it has actually been pressing its claims of sovereignty over nearly all of its 1.3 million square miles. Late last month, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper gotten in touch with American allies and partners to step up pressure on Beijing, stating the Chinese Communist Party was revealing “brazen disregard of international commitments” it has actually made in the South China Sea. “Make no mistake, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has been engaged in this sort of behavior for many years,” Esper stated in an online speech to the UK- based International Institute of Strategic Studies “But today, its true intentions are on full display for all to see.” Esper stated an unified front with …

Read The Full Article