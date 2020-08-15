China restaurant apologises for weighing customers



A restaurant in main China has actually apologised for motivating restaurants to weigh themselves and after that order food appropriately.

The policy was presented after a nationwide project versus food waste was released.

The beef restaurant in the city of Changsha put 2 big scales at its entryway today.

It then asked restaurants to enter their measurements into an app that would then recommend menu products appropriately.

Signs reading “be thrifty and diligent, promote empty plates” and “operation empty plate” were pinned up.

China’s Xi informs individuals to stop losing food

The policy triggered outcry on Chinese social networks.

Hashtags about the restaurant have actually been seen more than 300 million times on the social platform Weibo.

The restaurant stated it was “deeply sorry” for its analysis of the nationwide “Clean Plate Campaign”.

