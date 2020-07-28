China reports highest daily domestic coronavirus cases since March – Panorama

China reported 61 brand-new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 26, up from 46 cases a day previously, the health commission stated on Monday, with brand-new infections not including individuals returning from abroad striking the highest number since early March.

Of the 61 brand-new cases, some 57 were domestic transmissions, the health commission stated, the most since March 6 when 75 brand-new infections were reported, according to Reuters.

Of the brand-new domestic infections, the number in the far western area of Xinjiang almost doubled from a day previously to 41.

The northeastern province of Liaoning reported 14 cases, marking a 5th straight day of brand-new infections.

Meanwhile the northeastern province of Jilin reported 2 brand-new cases, its very first since late May, including individuals taking a trip from neighbouring Liaoning.

China reported 44 brand-new asymptomatic clients, below 68 a day previously.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 83,891 validated coronavirus cases, the health authority stated. The COVID-19 death toll stayed at 4,634