China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 9 By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 9, compared to 23 cases a day previously, the health authority stated.
The National Health Commission stated in a declaration 35 of the new infections were importedcases There were no new deaths.
China likewise reported 31 new asymptomatic clients, compared to 11 a day previously.
As of August 9, mainland China had an overall of 84,668 validated coronavirus cases, it stated.
China’s death toll from the coronavirus stayed the same at 4,634
