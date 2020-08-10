China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 9 By Reuters

©Reuters The break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Beijing



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 9, compared to 23 cases a day previously, the health authority stated.

The National Health Commission stated in a declaration 35 of the new infections were importedcases There were no new deaths.

China likewise reported 31 new asymptomatic clients, compared to 11 a day previously.

As of August 9, mainland China had an overall of 84,668 validated coronavirus cases, it stated.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus stayed the same at 4,634