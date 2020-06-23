China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 which were in the capital Beijing, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the National Health Commission.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier in the day, 9 which were in Beijing. Authorities are restricting movement of men and women in the administrative centre and upgrading other measures to prevent herpes from spreading following a group of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those people who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as per day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.