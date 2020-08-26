China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 14 a day earlier By Reuters

©Reuters People using face masks following the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out walk throughout a street at a shopping location in Beijing



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland sinceAug 25, compared to 14 cases reported a day earlier, the nation’s health authority reported onWednesday

All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Health Commission stated in a declaration, marking the 10th successive day of no in your area transferredcases

The overall variety of validated cases now stands at 84,996, while the death toll stayed the same at 4,634.

The commission likewise reported 14 new asymptomatic cases, below 16 reporteda day earlier China does not categorize these symptomless infections as validatedcases