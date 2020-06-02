China rejects Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank – Middle East Monitor

The People’s Republic of China has rejected Israel’s planned annexation of massive swathes of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, Al Watan Voice reported yesterday.

In a press release, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi referred to as his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki to precise his nation’s rejection of the “illegal” Israeli plans.

Yi burdened that his nation rejects the Israeli plans and requires making a sovereign Palestinian state alongside the 1967 borders on the premise of the two-state resolution.

The Chinese official stated that his nation has been exerting efforts to be able to encourage Israel to chorus from finishing up its plan “which could ignite a third intifada” and begin an “open-ended escalation”.

He went on to reiterate his nation’s assist for the PA and the institution of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

