Tiongkok has excluded puppies from farm pets in a drawn up directive, which could see canine meats being barred from the dinner platter across the country.

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said it recognises dogs as ‘companion animals’ and ‘not suitable’ to be handled as livestock in the document released yesterday.

Only the animals officially detailed as livestock or poultry can be bred, raised, bought and sold and transported for commercial purposes in China, based on China’s Animal Husbandry Legislation.

This means the proposal can potentially prevent around 12 million dogs being killed for their meat every year in the country.

Typically the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Countryside Affairs said it recognises dogs as ‘companion animals’ and ‘not suitable’ to be managed as livestock in a drafted directive. Typically the picture shows butchered dogs for sale at a market in the Chinese associated with Yulin at a festival on Summer 21, 2016

The news comes after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Matters on Wednesday released a tentative version of the country’s Directory of Genetic Sources of Livestock and Poultry.

But in a sharp time for the event, a worker from the Ministry denied that the proposal was aimed at banning the eating of puppies.

The unnamed official told Chinese reports outlet The Papers the exclusion of dogs in the directory only means they can be ‘managed’ as livestock, and ‘it has absolutely nothing to do with the eating or breeding of dogs’.

Nonetheless, animal wellbeing activists are looking at the proposal ‘a game-changer moment for pet protection in China’.

The yearly Yulin Dog Meat Celebration is one of the very controversial food fests in China and sees thousands of dogs cruelly murdered, skinned and cooked with blow-torches before being eaten by the locals. The particular picture shows dog meat being dished up at the festival on June 21, 2017

The twelve-monthly Yulin Dog Various meats Festival any of the most controversial food festivals in China and sees 1000s of dogs cruelly killed, skinned and cooked with blow-torches before being consumed by the residents. The picture shows dog meat being dished up at the celebration on June 21, 2017

Last 7 days, the southern China city of Shenzhen became the first city in The far east to ban the eating of dogs in the awaken of coronavirus outbreak.

At the end of February, The far east banned all trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the global problems.

The Ministry’s catalog lists 18 types of ‘traditional livestock’, including pigs, deer, sheep, goats, horse, donkeys, camels, rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, pigeons and quails.

It also covers 13 types of ‘special livestock’, including sika deer, red deer, reindeer, alpacas, guinea fowls, pheasants, partridges, mallards, ostriches, minks, the American red sibel, the Arctic sibel and raccoon canines. The last four species can be traded, but not for meat.

The proposal comes after Shenzhen became the first Chinese city to ban the eating of puppies in the awaken of coronavirus. The style shows a female and her dog in Shanghai on April 06

The proposal comes after Shenzhen became the first Chinese city to ban the eating of canines in the wake of coronavirus. The picture shows a female and her dog in Shanghai on April 06

Inside a separate description sheet, the Ministry said it drawn up the directory to show its support of the wild animal ban by Beijing.

In particular, it stressed the value of treating puppies as companion pets, not livestock.

Typically the authority said: ‘In the wake of the progress of human civilisation and the interest the open public give to creature protection, dogs have evolved from livestock to companion animals and are generally not considered as livestock globally.

‘It is not suitable for our country to list (them) as livestock for management purpose. ’

The Ministry’s checklist has 31 types of livestock, which may be bred, raised, bought and sold and transported for commercial purposes in China. It says dogs are ‘not suitable’ to be managed as animals

The Ministry’s checklist has 31 types of livestock, which can be bred, raised, traded and transported for commercial purposes in China. It says dogs are ‘not suitable’ to be managed as animals

The Ministry said it compiled the list after seeking advice from thirty six organs of the core government, thirty-one regional governments as well as experts from institutes and universities.

It is seeking feedback from people on the proposal until May possibly 8.

Animal welfare groups have indicated their support for the proposal.

Charitable organization organisation Humane Society International has called it a ‘game-changer’.

Its spokesperson Wendy Higgins said: ‘Although this draft proposal isn’t in itself a ban, it may signal a game-changer moment for creature protection in The far east.

‘Coming so soon after Shenzhen’s dog and cat meat suspend, this is the very first time the countrywide government in The far east has explicitly described why dogs and cats are omitted from the established livestock list, proclaiming that these are partner animals and not for eating.

A new woman with the woman dog, both wearing face masks, is pictured walking on street amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the upper Chinese associated with Shijiazhuang on March 6th

A woman ready pet dog, both wearing face masks, is pictured walking on street amongst the novel coronavirus pandemic in the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang on March 6

Active supporters and workers and legal experts have in the past proposed creature protection law to ban the eating of monkeys and horses. The earliest such strategies can be followed back to yr.

What is the Yulin Canine Meat Festival?

Some claim that the intake of dog meats has been noticed in Guangxi Province, China, for hundreds of years.

However, the game was not promoted and encouraged until around 30 years ago – first by your canine meat traders, then by the Yulin federal government for driving travel.

The total annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival can be tracked back to this year.

The event has drawn waves of criticism from press and animal lovers, with influential statistics leading campaigns around the world in a bid to halt it.

The local government has ceased organising the celebration pressurized, as it is understood, but vendors continue selling dog meat and residents carry on eating it on the summer solstice.

Nevertheless to date, no national legislation has been released to officially forbid people from consuming pets.

Typically the yearly Yulin Dog Meat Festival is one of the very debatable food festivals in China and recognizes thousands of puppies cruelly killed, skinned and cooked with blow-torches before being eaten by the locals.

Explaining the importance of the offer, Ms Higgins said: ‘We have never had the national government say that before.

‘Dogs and cats have not recently been on the animals list, so that is not new, but an explicit reason why they are not listed has never been seen before and am do think that could encourage other cities after Shenzhen to advance ?uvre.

PETA Asia has billed the offer ‘a considerable step in the right direction’ for the Chinese leaders.

A spokesperson said: ‘After Shenzhen’s ban on eating companion pets, it’s more excited to hear voice supply by china manufacturer authority discussing the pet right of friend animals. ’

He or she added: ‘Right now China is taking a significant step in the right direction.

‘For years, PETA Asia released investigations showing how dogs and felines in China are at risk from all sorts of horrors – from the dog-meat business and festival to even being bludgeoned and killed for the leather industry. ’

‘We desire in the future China will extend the discussion to more animals as the vegan population there exists increasing rapidly. ’

No law helps prevent people from abusing animals in The far east

Chinese activists have been urging for a law to protect the welfare of animals for years

Chinese activists have been urging for a law to protect the well being of animals for years

While China has laws to guard land-based and aquatic wildlife, it currently lacks legislation to guard animal welfare in order to prevent cruelty towards animals.

In Sept. 2010 2009, animal privileges activists and legal experts started circulating a draft Law on the Protection of Animals and 2010, a set up Law on preventing Cruelty to Pets for the Condition Council’s consideration, in accordance to Human Privileges in China, a Chinese non-governmental organisation based in Ny.

The draft proposes a fine of up to 6th, 000 yuan (£693) and two weeks’ detention for those found guilty of animal cruelty, based to China Everyday. However till this day, no progress has been made.

While the country’s first ever laws protecting animal well being has yet to be adopted, the increasing cases of animal abandonment and serious cruelty towards animals such as killing of puppies and burning of cats have led to serious resentment within society.