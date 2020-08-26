China puts hundreds of uninhabited islands up for rent

( CNN)– China’s northeastern Liaoning province is house to hundreds of uninhabited islands– and they’re readily available to rent.

The Liaoning Finance and Natural Resources departments released a declaration in July that flowed extensively on Chinese social networks today, listing “usage fees” for theuninhabited islands

Though the islands, like many land and resources in China, are owned by the federal government, they can be rented out to people. Their rates go as low as 3,700 yuan (about $535) per hectare a year, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

Liaoning is house to the biggest number of islands in northern China– 633 islands in overall, of which 44 are lived in and the staying 589 are empty. Though some of the islands lie off the coast in the Yellow Sea, lots of are spread along the Yalu River that separates the province from surroundingNorth Korea

Liaoning’s capital, Shenyang, has to do with 430 miles east of Beijing, about as far as Boston to Washington, DC.

In current years, pressure on marine resources in the area has actually increased, and some of the islands and their surrounding marine area have actually been “used inefficiently and extensively,” stated the Xinhua report.

View of Bangchui Island off the coast of Dalian city, in Liaoning province in 2009. maginechina Limited/Alamy

On the greater end of the scale, the islands can cost as much as 25 million yuan (about $3.62 million) per hectare a year, according to the report. The cost depends upon numerous …