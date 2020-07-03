The ruling Chinese Communist Party on appointed a former mayor who cracked down on the rebel village of Wukan to head its national security office in Hong Kong.

China’s cabinet, the State Council appointed Zheng Yanxiong, former mayor and Communist Party secretary of Guangdong’s Shanwei city at the time of the Wukan protests, head of its Hong Kong-based national security office.

Luo Huining, who heads Beijing’s Central Liaison Office in Hong Kong, was also made National Security Adviser to the committee setup to oversee the implementation of a security law banning subversive and secessionist words and deeds, in addition to collusion with overseas forces and acts deemed to be terrorism.

Under new powers given to her under the new law, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has also selected six all judges to hear instances under the fresh law, the move of which drew a great unprecedented opinion from Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, who stated judges need to only be hired on the basis of contencioso and expert qualities, and never politics.

The office in charge of implementing legislation won’t be susceptible to Hong Kong legislation, but to of which of where you live now China, and will also be able to handle certain cases immediately if it views fit. Suspects in these kinds of cases could also be extradited to face demo in the mainland Chinese court.

The Hong Kong government proved on that talk will also come within the remit of legislation, including demonstration slogans coming from the pro-democracy motion that started out as protests against remise to mainland China, and which includes rocked the town for the past yr.

The statement came right after police stated they had manufactured 10 apprehension under the fresh law right after thousands turned out onto the particular city’s roads as the law took impact on , the wedding anniversary of the particular 1997 handover to Chinese principle.

Hong Kong current extramarital relationships commentator Liu Ruishao stated Luo’s “advisor” role would be a lot more than of which in exercise.

“His powers include the authority to give advice, which, in the political context of the Chinese Communist Party, means issuing instructions and orders that must be heeded,” Liu told RFA.

“He is usually [effectively] actively playing the part of Communist Party assistant [to the Hong Kong government], and we can see since there is no more separation between the a couple of systems,” he stated.

‘Mainland-style governance’

Bruce Lui, senior literature lecturer from Hong Kong’s Baptist University, stated those delivered to impose the need of the particular ruling Chinese Communist Party have been all recognized for their toughness.

“I don’t think there will be any tolerance of street protest, and the room allowed for freedom of expression has shrunk a good deal now,” Lui stated.

“This is mainland-style governance, the natural consequences of which will be brainwashing and crackdowns,” he said.

While providing as celebration secretary of Shanwei in 2011, Zheng styled the particular Wukan protests, which were caused by uncontrolled official corruption plus loss of farmland, as a whipped up by simply Hong Kong media and “foreign forces.”

He became praised for saying: “The day you can trust the foreign press, pigs will climb trees.”

Zheng also dished up as bassesse minister of the Guangdong provincial propaganda division in 2013, a few months following a rare public protest over push freedom in support of an affect by press at the Southern Media Group.

Li Jiangzhou, who will end up being deputy overseer of the particular Hong Kong national security business office, has a backdrop in inner affairs plus already serves because Beijing’s addition to the Hong Kong Police Force.

A female stands close to layers of notes over a “Lennon Wall” along with messages of support for that pro-democracy protests outside the restaurant in Hong Kong, July three or more, 2020,

Credit: AFP

23-year-old billed with terrorism and secession

Little is well known about other deputy overseer Qingye beyond media rumors that they are derived from a countrywide security backdrop. The official Global Times paper said it had been unable also to confirm ‘s gender.

Veteran Hong Kong policewoman Edwina Lau will certainly head the particular force’s personal national protection department, that is tasked along with bringing instances under the legislation that not necessarily directly managed by Beijing.

Hong Kong police about billed a 23-year-old man along with terrorism plus secession, the initial prosecution underneath the national protection law with regard to Hong Kong.

Tong Ying-kit was falsely accused of a crash a motorbike into a party of law enforcement officers in Wanchai during protests on , despite the fact that social media video at the time seemed to show the rider snapped up by in regards to dozen representatives, who drawn him from your bike.

Tong is falsely accused of holding a the flag bearing what: “Free Hong Kong. Revolution Now!” the slogan the federal government said is usually banned underneath the new legislation.

He is usually charged along with inciting other folks to organize, strategy, commit, or perhaps participate in acts “with a view to committing secession or undermining national unification,” or distancing Hong Kong from China, or “altering by unlawful means the legal status” of Hong Kong. He also encounters a demand of “engaging in terrorist activities.”

Former Hong Kong politician plus youth head Nathan Law, who was amongst six pro-democracy lawmakers removed of their particular seats in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo) carrying out a decree coming from Beijing regarding the validity of their oaths of fidelity, said by way of Twitter he has already still left Hong Kong.

“So I bade my city farewell,” Law wrote from your undisclosed place. “As the plane took off the runway, I gazed down at the skyline I love so much for one last time. Should I have the fortune to ever return, I hope to still remain as I am: the same young man with these same beliefs. Glory to Hong Kong.”

Law stated he still left because a number of provisions in the new protection law focused activities he previously been undertaking “for years,” as well as wants to always lobby with regard to Hong Kong on the global stage.

“As a global-facing activist, the choices I have are stark: to stay silent from now on, or to keep engaging in private diplomacy so I can warn the world of the threat of Chinese authoritarian expansion,” he stated.

“The crowds of people show yet again that the open fire of Hong Kongers’ perseverance will not be quickly extinguished,” Law published. “We must sustain our resistance on all fronts.”

Reported by simply Lau Siu-fung and Tseng Yat-yiu with regard to RFA’s Cantonese and Mandarin Services. Translated and modified by Luisetta Mudie.