China proposes controversial Hong Kong security law

China is proposing to introduce a brand new security law in Hong Kong that would ban sedition, secession and treason.

The transfer is more likely to provoke robust opposition internationally and in Hong Kong, which final yr noticed months of pro-democracy protests.

China’s delayed National People’s Congress, its legislature, will debate the difficulty when it opens on Friday.

Hong Kong’s mini-constitution requires it to usher in such a law however it failed to take action amid widespread opposition.

The so-called Basic Law was launched when the UK handed again Hong Kong’s sovereignty to China in 1997 and gives sure freedoms not accessible on mainland.

Beijing has all the time had the facility to enact the nationwide security law into the Basic Law however has thus far kept away from doing so.

But Hong Kong is heading for elections to its personal legislature in September and if final yr’s success for pro-democracy events in district elections is repeated, authorities payments may very well be blocked.