China Pledges to Share Data on Year-Round Flow

China’s prime minister guaranteed 5 of its Mekong next-door neighbors Monday that Beijing would share year-round data on water streams into the river, a promise invited by the Southeast Asian nations that have actually gotten details throughout the rainy season just and are progressively affected by dry spell and upstream dams.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang informed a virtual conference of leaders from Mekong River nations that China had actually moved cooperation on the river to a “fast track.” His statement followed a report previously this month from 4 of the nations that required increased sharing of details about dams along the waterway.

“We need to take our cooperation in water resources to a new high. The legitimate rights and interests of all countries in developing and utilizing their water resources as appropriate should be fully respected,” Li stated according to the text of his speech published by China’s state-run Xinhua news company.

“China is ready to provide more help to the best of its ability for the Mekong countries to make better use of water resources. Starting from this year, China will share Lancang River’s hydrological data for the whole year,” the prime minister stated, utilizing the Chinese name for the river.

The Mekong, the world’s 12th-longest river, extends through 6 …