China plans to use its digital yuan at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games

The People’s Bank of China is preparing to put its digital currency to use at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

According to a Reuters report, Sun Guofeng, the head of the financial policy department at PBoC, stated that the bank does not have a schedule for the rollout of the digital currency. However, passing Sun’s declaration, PBoC is most likely to launch it prior to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games as they prepare to use it throughout the worldwide sports occasion.

The news comes as China is increase pilots forthe digital yuan At present, the Chinese reserve bank is carrying out trials of its digital currency throughout Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan andChengdu

Cointelegraph likewise reported that the bank was preparing to present the digital currency for pilot tests throughout other areas consisting of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Hong Kong’sGreater Bay Area

A current main declaration from the bank likewise kept in mind that they were just screening the digital yuan for little retail deals. Busting reports about the failure to transform the digital currency into banknotes, the reserve bank likewise clarified that the digital yuan was a legal tender that users can transform it into banknotes at a 1:1 ratio.

While there is still insufficient info about China’s digital currency to state anything for particular about its launch and use cases, it is rather apparent that the bank is making fast development towards the launch of the digital yuan.