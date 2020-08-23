China plans new real estate financing rules By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters Workers are seen on scaffolding at a building website in Nantong

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will set up new rules in real estate financing, its reserve bank stated on Sunday.

The relocation follows China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) held a conference recently in Beijing with residential or commercial property business and other federal government bodies to talk about a long-lasting system for policy of the real estate market.

PBOC and the real estate ministry will form capital and financing management rules for secret real estate business, the reserve bank stated in a declaration, without elaborating.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real- time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 41

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR