China plans new real estate financing rules By Reuters

©Reuters Workers are seen on scaffolding at a building website in Nantong



BEIJING (Reuters) – China will set up new rules in real estate financing, its reserve bank stated on Sunday.

The relocation follows China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) held a conference recently in Beijing with residential or commercial property business and other federal government bodies to talk about a long-lasting system for policy of the real estate market.

PBOC and the real estate ministry will form capital and financing management rules for secret real estate business, the reserve bank stated in a declaration, without elaborating.