China orders woman working in Australia to report to police after criticising President Xi Jinping

A Chinese activist working in Australia has been ordered report to police when she returns home after she created a Twitter account mocking President Xi Jinping.

Wuyuan Dong Zoo was born in the city of Hefei in the Anhui Province in eastern China and happens to be living in Melbourne on a temporary working holiday visa.

The 30-year-old, who describes herself as a human rights activist, uses Twitter to criticise the Chinese Communist Party for hiding information from its citizens.

In June she organised a protest in Melbourne which criticised China for censoring information about the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The demonstration also served as a memorial for whistleblower Li Wenliang – the Wuhan doctor who was simply arrested after he tried to warn the world about coronavirus before dying of the disease.

But Chinese officials have warned Ms Zoo that her presence in Australia does not make her exempt from Chinese laws, which are designed to protect the federal government from criticism.

In a video call with Chinese police, an officer sits with Ms Zoo’s father as he says: ‘Let me tell you, you’ll need to remember you might be a citizen of the People’s Republic of China.’

‘Although you might be [in Australia], you are still governed by what the law states of China, do you comprehend?’

The policeman warns Ms Zoo against speaking out against President Xi Jinping and asks her multiple times to pay her Twitter password.

At one stage Ms Zoo even denies the account is hers nevertheless the officer demands that she ‘come to the police station’ when she returns to China.

‘Let me inform you to you, what you are putting on Twitter is not permitted,’ he says.

Ms Zoo (pictured) hid her identity by wearing face masks and employing a pseudonym until June 2

Twitter has been blocked in China, alongside Facebook, Instagram, and such a thing the government believe could harm the country’s image.

This also contains Winnie the Pooh after internet users compared President Xi Jinping to the lovable bear in memes.

Ms Zoo told SBS that her parents are being questioned by police on a weekly basis.

Although also said she does not know how police tracked her down because she hid her identity by wearing face masks and employing a pseudonym until June 2.

While she fears for their safety, Ms Zoo said she won’t give in to the government’s scare tactics.

Born as an only child to a professor who teaches Community Party theory at university, her relationship with her parents – who’ve pleaded with her to stop speaking out from the government – has become fractured.

Her father has requested she turn herself in to Chinese authorities for her criminal activity, but Ms Zoo said she believes they are ‘brainwashed by the regime’.

‘In the end, I blame what the Chinese government has established, this get a grip on and dictatorship is really the reason why our relationship has been ripped apart,’ she said.

Pictured: Ms Zoo at a protest she helped organise in Victoria against the death of Li Wenliang who first tried to warn the entire world about coronavirus

China has strict laws designed to fiercely protect the government’s image from negative commentary. Pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Ms Zoo first became disillusioned with the Chinese government after she used a location-blocking VPN in China to access otherwise illegal web sites detailing the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The seven-week pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing ended when military tanks and personnel entered the scene, setting vehicles unstoppable and killing thousands.

The protests, first labeled a ‘counterrevolutionary riot,’ are now referred to as ‘political turmoil,’ if they are referred to at all, in an attempt to suppress all memory of these having occurred.

Ms Zoo said what she found was ‘completely different to what we were taught in school’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Chinese embassy in Australia for comment.