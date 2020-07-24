China orders US to close Chengdu consulate in apparent retaliation for Houston shutdown order

“The U.S. accusations are groundless fabrications,” the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated in a declaration, according to The New York Times.

Beijing on Wednesday assured to strike back over a U.S. order to close its Houston consulate by the end of the week, calling the choice an “unprecedented escalation.”

CHINA THREATENS RETALIATION AFTER US ORDERS CLOSURE OF HOUSTON CONSULATE

“China demands the U.S. revoke the wrong decision. If the U.S. went ahead, China would take necessary countermeasures,” Chinese foreign ministry representative Wang Wenbin stated.

The consulate closures and spying allegations come amidst increased stress in between the 2 nations over trade and the coronavirus and Hong Kong.

The Trump administration has likewise puts constraints on visas for some Chinese reporters and prohibited Chinese college students with ties to military schools.

Just hours prior to China bought the closure, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated in a speech, “If we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century of which Xi Jinping dreams, the old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done,” The Times reported.

After the order to close the Houston consulate, the State Department stated the U.S. “will not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior. President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations.”

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in 5 other mainland cities– Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang andWuhan It likewise has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.