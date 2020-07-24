China orders US consulate closed, rips ‘groundless’ Houston spying charges

China struck back Friday, buying the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu– in evident retaliation for the Trump administration’s current order for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston in the middle of espionage allegations.

The White House states Chinese representatives within the Texas consulate had actually been trying to take clinical information from centers in the state, consisting of the Texas A&M medical system.

Beijing on Wednesday had actually assured to strike back over the Houston shutdown order, that included an end-of-week due date, calling the U.S. move an “unprecedented escalation.” CLICK FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Charlamagne Tha God names Biden ‘Donkey of the Day’ for stating Trump ‘initially’ racist POTUS

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God, host of “The Breakfast Club,” blasted Joe Biden for calling President Trump the “first” racist president to be chosen, continuing his spoken attack on the presumptive Democratic candidate after a tense spoken exchange with Biden in May.

On Wednesday, Biden took objective at the president’s supposed bigotry, recommending it’s historical compared to his predecessors.

“No sitting president has ever done this. … No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden stated.

However, Charlamagne stated Biden Thursday’s “Donkey of the Day” for his remarks. CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE

AG Barr keeps in mind murder is leading cause of death for young Black males: ‘Those lives matter’

At an occasion revealing strategies to release federal representatives to significant cities like Portland, Ore., and Chicago to stop discontent, Attorney General William Barr noted today the leading cause of death for young Black males was murder.

“The principal danger to the lives of our inner-city communities is violent crime,” Barr stated. “The leading cause of death for young Black males is murder. … Every among those lives matter.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide is the leading cause of death in non-Hispanic Black males aged 1-44

Homicide is the reason for 35.2 percent of deaths in Black males aged 1-19, and 28.9 percent of Black males aged 20-44 The next leading cause is unintended injuries, followed by suicide for the more youthful age and cardiovascular disease for the latter. CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE.

Sean Hannity on Thursday night discussed what he calls the greatest scandal in American history — that previous President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and FBI Director James Comey “working together tried to first destroy candidate Trump, then transition team Trump.”

