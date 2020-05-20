China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade – Panorama

Farmers in China are being provided cash to stop breeding unique animals as stress grows to crack down on the unlawful wildlife trade that has been blamed for the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report by Reuters, authorities have for the primary time pledged to purchase out breeders in an try to curb the apply, animal rights activists say. China has in latest months banned the sale of untamed animals for meals, citing the chance of illnesses spreading to people, however the trade stays authorized for different functions — together with analysis and conventional drugs.

The lethal coronavirus – first reported within the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – is broadly believed to have handed from bats to individuals earlier than spreading worldwide, the company mentioned.