China must guard against rebound in shadow lending: regulator By Reuters





BEIJING (Reuters) – China must guard against any rebound in off-balance sheet loaning in the so-called shadow banking sector, and must deal with non-performing properties as quickly as possible, the head of the nation’s banking and insurance coverage regulator stated onSunday

In current years, China has actually secured down on shadow banking, worried about the surprise dangers in the high volume of complex and possibly dangerous loans in the sector. But as a compromising economy puts pressure on companies and people, authorities fear shadow loaning and prohibited loans may rise.

After the break out of the brand-new coronavirus this year, high-risk banks with complicated structures might stage a return, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, composed in a short article released in the Communist Party journalQiushi

“A slight relaxation of regulations may lead to a full resurgence, and all previous efforts would go to waste,” Guo composed.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, utilize is anticipated to rebound substantially in the Chinese economy this year, and uncollectable bills of banks might increase significantly, he alerted.

After the “black swan” epidemic, it is inescapable that property quality will weaken, and due to a time lag, the present …