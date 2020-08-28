China Makes Plans to Import More US Oil

China is stocking up on oil from the United States in an apparent effort to ease tensions with Washington, analysts say.

On Aug. 14, Reuters reported that China’s national oil companies (NOCs) had made shipping arrangements to import at least 20 million barrels of U.S. crude oil through September as part of a push to meet terms of a bilateral trade deal.

When it was signed on Jan. 15, the Phase 1 trade deal was hailed as a major breakthrough that averted an escalation of the near two-year-old U.S.-China trade war.

Under the agreement, China pledged to boost its U.S. energy imports by $52.4 billion (360 billion yuan) over a two-year period compared with 2017 levels.

The promised purchases were part of a $200-billion commitment that included $77.7 billion in manufactured items, $37.9 billion in services and $32 billion in agricultural commodities.

The text of the agreement required China to buy no less than $18.5 billion of energy products above the 2017 base level in 2020 and no less than $33.9 billion more in 2021.

Import shortfall

China’s tentative booking of tankers for U.S. crude deliveries is seen as a sign that it is trying to address concerns that its imports will fall far short of the terms for this year.

As of June 30, China’s purchases of U.S. crude this year totaled only $2.06…