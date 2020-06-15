Residents were ordered to go under home quarantine and take nucleic acid tests for the virus. All of the infections reportedly had ties to the Xinfadi market in Beijing’s southern Fengtai district — identified as the middle of a new cluster of cases.

CORONAVIRUS CASES CONNECTED TO BEIJING MARKET CLIMBS TO 36, CHINA SEES HIGHEST DAILY TOTAL IN 2 MONTHS

“The risk of the epidemic spreading is very high, so we should take resolute and decisive measures,” Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing city government, said at a press briefing on Monday, according to the Guardian.

Authorities announced 49 new cases on Monday, 36 of which were linked to the Xinfadi market, which was closed on Saturday and prompted the lockdown of 11 other residential communities in the region.

At least two-party officials in Fengtai district were fired on Monday, aswell as the manager of industry “failing to implement” proper virus prevention and get a handle on work, based on state media.

The city had also ordered testing for several of its workers and required anybody who traveled there to self-isolate for 14 days.

BEIJING CLOSES MARKET, LOCKS DOWN DISTRICT AFTER NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The National Health Commission has reported 177 people in treatment for COVID-19. Meanwhile, 115 everyone was in isolation after showing signs of the condition or testing positive without giving off symptoms.

Beijing had previously gone 55 days in which the only new infections were citizens returning from other countries. They’ve now reported a complete of 79 cases before four days, according to the news organization.

On Sunday, authorities said that 59 people had tested positive from the roughly 70,000 which were given tests, the Guardian reported. The same day, Hejian said Beijing had entered “an extraordinary period.”

The new cases reported before few days mark China’s highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months, prompting Beijing to suspend the restart of some classes and reverse the relaxation of some social isolation measures.

They are thought worrying as a result of strict travel restrictions and quarantine measures that had been implemented in the town.

Beijing health officials said gene sequencing showed the virus strain causing the new outbreak was related to that in Europe, though it wasn’t clear if it absolutely was being spread by the movement of individuals or transportation of food.

China has reported at least 84,335 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 4,638 of the herpes virus, although some have argued those numbers have now been under-reported, that your country denied.

