Bangladesh is to get a loan of almost U.S. $1 billion from China for a project to preserve levels in the Teesta River throughout the dry spell season after efforts to authorize a water-sharing handle India stopped working, federal government authorities stated.

In May the Ministry of Finance requested for $853 million to carry out the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration project in the higher Rangpur area. The Chinese loan marks the very first time that China, India’s local competitor, will be associated with a river management project in Bangladesh.

“A massive project funded by China has been adopted for the management of the Teesta River and China has agreed to fund it. Hopefully, we can start the project by December,” Jyoti Prosad Ghosh, an extra chief engineer at the Water Development Board, which falls under the Ministry of Water Resources, informed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

The Teesta project, which is approximated to cost $983 million, is among 9 jobs where authorities in Dhaka have actually looked for $6 billion from China on top of a previous $22 billion in loans from the superpower, as Beijing broadens its footprint in the South Asian country mainly through the building of facilities works.

“The Teesta River’s width differs in between one kilometer and 5 kilometers …