China launches final satellite in challenge to GPS

China has successfully put into orbit the final satellite in its BeiDou-3 navigation system, further advancing the country as a major space power.

Tuesday’s launch allows China to no longer depend on the US government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS).

The $10bn (£8bn) network is made up of 35 satellites and supply global navigation coverage.

It comes as tensions between Beijing and Washington are increasing on the coronavirus, trade and Hong Kong.

The launch have been scheduled for last week but was delayed after technical problems were found with the rocket in pre-launch tests.

The third version of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has an alternative to Russia’s GLONASS and the European Galileo systems, in addition to America’s GPS.

Future plans promise to support a far more accessible and integrated system scheduled to come on line by 2035 with BDS at its core.

The first version of BeiDou, meaning “Big Dipper,” was decommissioned in 2012.

China’s space programme is rolling out rapidly throughout the last 20 years as Beijing has provided significant funding to develop the country’s own high-tech systems.

In 2003, China became only the third country to launch its own crewed space mission. Since then it has generated an experimental space station and sent two rovers to the moon.

The moves are noticed as preparation for a permanent space station, a potential crewed flight to the moon, and a possible first attempt to send an orbiter and rover to Mars.

That would make China a significant contender to America in space exploration.