China launched an earth-observation satellite in to space from North China’s Shanxi province on Friday, local sources reported.

The satellite provides remote-sensing pictures and data for several public sector fields and organizations including natural resource surveying, disaster relief, agriculture, forestry, environmental protection and urban construction.

The satellite, which carries a domestically developed high-resolution multi-mode imager, was lifted atop a Long March 4B carrier rocket at 11:10am, according to the China National Space Administration. An optical remote-sensing satellite in the Gaofen series. It is anticipated to operate at the very least eight years in a sun-synchronous orbit. Its imager is the country’s highest-definition civilian camera, effective at taking clear pictures of a car’s windows from an altitude of more than 600 kilometers, the academy said.

By now, more than 10 Gaofen satellites have been launched and are in service. Images and data from the Gaofen satellites have been popular in significantly more than 20 industries across China and have helped reduce the country’s dependence on foreign remote-sensing products and services, the administration said.

