China launches anti-subsidy probe on polyphenylene ether imports from U.S. By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry stated on Friday it has actually begun an anti-subsidy probe into imports from the United States of polyphenylene ether, a polymer valued for its heat resistance and utilized in the automobile and electronic devices markets.
Earlier this month, the commerce ministry released an anti-dumping probe into imports from the United States of polyphenyleneether
.
