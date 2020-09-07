China Lands Mysterious Reusable Spacecraft After 2 Days in Space

The Chinese government has announced a first – they have successfully landed a reusable spacecraft safely back on Earth after it spent two days in orbit.

The spacecraft – called Chongfu Shiyong Shiyan Hangtian Qi (CSSHQ) – was launched September 4 on a Long March-2F carrier from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

It was in orbit for two days (although we’re not sure what it was doing up there) and then returned to Jiuquan on Sunday as scheduled, according to state run media.

The government run news agency Xinhua has released few other details about this secretive Chinese military program.

If all this pans out, CSSHQ will be China’s first reusable spacecraft – quite a feat considering only a handful of companies have produced reusable spaceplanes, first stages, and crew capsules – most of which have been American.

Considering a single rocket launch can cost tens of millions of dollars, reusable parts are intended to allow companies – or in this case countries – to potentially lower the cost of a launch.

It’s important to note though, that despite best intentions, reusability of spacecraft and their parts doesn’t necessarily mean they end up costing less. NASA’s Space Shuttle was the first partially reusable launch vehicle, but it failed to make the launch…