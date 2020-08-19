China just issued its first COVID vaccine patent. What it means for the vaccine race

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

On Sunday, the Chinese vaccine maker Cansino said that government regulators approved its patent application for a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first and only patent that Chinese authorities have granted for a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Cansino told the Chinese state media the Global Times that the patent confirms the safety and efficacy of its leading candidate, Ad5-nCoV, which the biotech firm is developing in partnership with the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, a research institute under China’s People’s Liberation Army.

But that patent doesn’t mean the vaccine is ready for widespread use. Cansino’s candidate still must complete its phase III clinical trials and then be approved in a separate ‘marketing approval’ process in China that deems it safe and effective for widespread use, says Bryan Mercurio a law professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who specializes in pharmaceutical law.

Cansino did not return Fortune‘s request for comment.

Investors viewed the patent as a vote of confidence from Beijing, with the company's stock jumping 14% on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday. Securing a patent is an important—if…

