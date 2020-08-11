China just arrested top Hong Kong pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong authorities arrested a popular pro-democracy media magnate on Monday, another indication that the sweeping national security law enforced by China last month is suppressing the area’s liberties.

Jimmy Lai was apprehended Monday over accusations of conspiring with foreign powers. Lai is the discovered and owner of Next Digital, which releases Apple Daily, a Hong Kong publication that has actually backed the pro-democracy demonstrations. Lai himself has actually been outspoken in his assistance for the pro-democracy camp and has actually been arrested before for supposedly taking part in an unapproved pro-democracy demonstration.

Two of Lai’s kids were likewise arrested Monday, in addition to Cheung Kim- hung, Next Digital’s CEO. Agnes Chow, a prominent leader in Hong Kong’s democracy motion, was likewise apprehended. In overall, Hong Kong authorities said a minimum of 10 individuals, ages 23 to 72, were arrested on national-security and other charges, consisting of promoting for foreign sanctions.

Lai is among the most noteworthy figures arrested under the brand-new nationwide security law thatwent into effect July 1 The law provides China broad powers to punish dissent, that includes loosely specified criminal offenses of “secession, subversion, organization and perpetration of terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or with external elements.” It likewise brings severe charges, consisting of the capacity for life jail time.

Lai’s detainment has cooling ramifications for press liberty in HongKong More than 200 …