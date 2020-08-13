China is years ahead of the U.S. on digital finance. Here’s why it matters.

It’s hard to imagine a time when paper money was innovative. Those crimped and crumpled bills pressed in your wallet seem so stale today. But to our ancestors, the rumpled slips were a revelation.

I dwelt on that moment—the moment in the 13th century when the western world learned of paper money, by way of Marco Polo’s famous travelogue—while writing my latest feature about China’s digital currency ambitions. The recent work of the People’s Bank of China, the nation’s central bank, to deploy a digital yuan, may be a similar jolt of innovation from abroad.

Money has been going digital for decades, of course. In the United States, most money exists purely in computer databases; there’s only about $2 trillion of physical coins and bills in circulation versus $16 trillion for the majority of household wealth, which is held in less tangible forms such as savings accounts and the like, according to the Federal Reserve. And yet in the U.S. the ratio of cash use to use of other household financial assets—designations that humorless economists label “M0” vs. “M2”—remains among the highest in the world at 26%.

In China, things are quite different. In the past few decades, the Middle Kingdom leapfrogged from a poor and unconnected backwater to a global powerhouse whose…

