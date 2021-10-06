China is sending warplanes near Taiwan. What do they hope to gain?
This week China sent a record number of warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone as tensions continue to rise in the region. National security expert and Associate Professor at University of Texas Austin, Sheena Greitens, explains to CNN’s Bianna Golodryga why China is taking an increasingly aggressive approach toward Taiwan.

