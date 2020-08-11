China is increasing its military drills as tensions with US heat up

One Chinese believe tank even states the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might think about live-fire workouts near the US island of Guam.

But the go to of US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to the self-governed island of Taiwan today has actually intensified to the smolderingtensions Azar is the highest-ranking US authorities to go to the island– which Beijing relates to as Chinese area– in years.

Azar’s existence in Taipei is “a serious breach” of US dedications on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Zhao Lijian stated Monday afternoon.

“We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop official interactions and contact of all kinds as well as the upgrading of substantive relations with the island, and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and proper manner, so as not to seriously damage China-US cooperation in major areas as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Zhao stated, according to the state-run Xinhua news firm. Chinese warplanes cross line On Monday early morning, China sent out fighter jets throughout the mean line in the Taiwan Strait, which Taiwan stated its warplanes alerted off. The Chinese jets were likewise tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft rockets, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry stated. Though still in worldwide airspace, the Taiwan Strait mean line has actually been a casual however mainly reputable dividing line for Beijing andTaipei According to Taiwanese and …

