China is increasing its military drills as tensions with US heat up

One Chinese believe tank even states the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might think about live-fire workouts near the US island of Guam.
Azar’s existence in Taipei is “a serious breach” of US dedications on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Zhao Lijian stated Monday afternoon.
“We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop official interactions and contact of all kinds as well as the upgrading of substantive relations with the island, and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and proper manner, so as not to seriously damage China-US cooperation in major areas as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Zhao stated, according to the state-run Xinhua news firm.
Chinese warplanes cross line
On Monday early morning, China sent out fighter jets throughout the mean line in the Taiwan Strait, which Taiwan stated its warplanes alerted off. The Chinese jets were likewise tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft rockets, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry stated.