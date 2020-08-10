China imposes sanctions on US senators over Hong Kong



Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz are popular figures in the US Republican celebration.





China has stated it will enforce sanctions on 11 US people consisting of senators and other high profile authorities.

The sanctions can be found in action to a choice by the US to sanction 11 Chinese authorities and allies in Hong Kong for reducing political liberties.

Among those targeted by China were Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and Kenneth Roth, the executive director of charity Human Rights Watch.

China did not target any authorities from the Trump administration.

Also on the list were Senators Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Pat Toomey and Representative Chris Smith – all Republicans – along with other people from non-profit organisations and rights groups.

China stated the sanctions were a direct action to those imposed by the US versus authorities in Hong Kong.

“In response to those wrong US behaviours, China has decided to impose sanctions on individuals who have behaved egregiously on Hong Kong-related issues,” stated …