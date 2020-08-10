China imposes sanctions on US officials over Hong Kong – Panorama

China has stated it will enforce sanctions on 11 US people consisting of senators and other high profileofficials

The sanctions been available in action to a choice by the US to sanction 11 Chinese officials and allies in Hong Kong for reducing political liberties, BBC News reports.

Among those targeted by China were Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and Kenneth Roth, the executive director of charity Human Rights Watch.

China did not target any officials from the Trump administration.

Also on the list were Senators Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Pat Toomey and Representative Chris Smith – all Republicans – along with other people from non- earnings organisations and rights groups.

China stated the sanctions were a direct action to those imposed by the US versus officials in Hong Kong.

“In response to those wrong US behaviours, China has decided to impose sanctions on individuals who have behaved egregiously on Hong Kong-related issues,” stated Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

He did not define any information of the sanctions.

China had actually currently revealed sanctions last month versus Mr Rubio and Mr Cruz and other officials, after the US greatly criticised Beijing for its treatment of the Uighur ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and stated it would sanction top officials of the …