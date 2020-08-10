China imposes sanctions on Republican U.S. lawmakers over Hong Kong By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo affirms prior to Senate Foreign Relations Committee



BEIJING (Reuters) – China enforced sanctions on 11 U.S. residents consisting of lawmakers from President Donald Trump Republican Party on Monday in reaction to Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese authorities implicated of cutting political flexibilities in the previous British nest.

Those targeted were 6 Republican lawmakers – Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Pat Toomey and Representative Chris Smith – along with people at non-profit and rights groups.

“In response to that wrong U.S. behaviour, China has decided to impose sanctions on individuals who have behaved egregiously on Hong Kong-related issues,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian informed a press instruction on Monday.

He did not define what the sanctions require.

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany stated the Chinese sanctions were “symbolic and ineffectual”, however decreased to state if the U.S. federal government would react.

“A growing number of nations around the globe are demanding real action from Beijing”, she informed press reporters, pointing out extensive issues about the nationwide security law enforced on HongKong “This …