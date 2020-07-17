China ‘imposes coronavirus travel restrictions’ in Xinjiang’s capital city

China has enforced what the officials called ‘the strictest’ anti-virus measures on the capital city of Xinjiang as the region braces for a looming COVID-19 outbreak.

Urumqi, a city of 3.5million in western China, recorded five new confirmed cases today after registering its first COVID-19 infection in five months on Thursday.

The government has shut down the city’s only subway line and the shuttle bus services to the airport. A large number of flights have also been cancelled, reported Chinese media.

Air passengers must show their nucleic acid testing results produced in the past seven days before boarding flights from and to Urumqi, according to a Chinese airline.

It comes after China’s capital city has been battling a local coronavirus outbreak linked to a seafood market since mid-June, despite the majority of the nation appears to have contained the crisis.

Xinjiang had reported a total of 76 COVID-19 cases since January. The autonomous region had also declared virus-free since February 18.

After reporting zero infections for five months, the Urumqi officials recorded a new confirmed case on Thursday, a 24-year-old female retail worker, who developed a sore throat last Friday and was sent to hospital via ambulance.

She was diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 infection on Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, according to the local health authorities.

Officials also confirmed three asymptomatic patients who had close contacts with the woman.

Following the first confirmed infection, the local government wrote in a notice: ‘[We] must resolutely cut off the channel of transmission, focus on key people and key areas, take the most determined, decisive, and strictest measures to ensure that all investigations and inspections are conducted, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic. [We] must strictly implement virus prevention and control measures.’

The city’s transport authorities announced to shut down the subway in a statement yesterday, said Chinese media, but the post appears to have been removed from its social media page.

On Friday, the government reported another five new confirmed infections, bringing the total active cases to six. Eight new asymptomatic cases were also registered.

It remains unclear if all the patients are linked to the same infection cluster or source.