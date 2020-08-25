China Holds Trio of Military Drills, Including in South China Sea

China’s military is holding 3 different marine workouts and live-fire drills at the same time today, with one of them covering parts of the South China Sea challenged in between China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The Maritime Safety Administration of Hainan, China’s southernmost province, launched a notification late Friday specifying a military workout would be held in a location of the Paracel Islands fromAug 24 throughAug 29. It cautioned outside vessels to guide 5 nautical miles (9 kilometers) clear of the drill location however otherwise offered no information.

The Paracel Islands are a string of challenged rocks and islets in the north of theSouth China Sea The limits of the workout consist of Woody Island, China’s biggest military base in the location, and the waters to the northeast of the Paracels near Pratas atoll, which is inhabited by Taiwan.

Satellite images seen by Radio Free Asia exposes some of China’s airplane and warships that might have been placed in the South China Sea ahead of time, either to get involved in the workout or to offer products to China’s diverse stations.

Four fighter jets and several military transportation airplane were stationed at Woody Island, a prime staging location for China’s military operations in the South China Sea, onAug 17, and one fighter jet and what …