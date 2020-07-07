China fury at ‘conspiracy theories’ after dossier spy claims

China vented fury at ‘conspiracy theories’ today after a controversial dossier accused it of trying to turn British establishment figures in to agents.

The bombshell 86-page report sparked a furious row by alleging a campaign by Beijing to persuade influential individuals to right back Huawei and its particular strategic aims.

Among a string of incendiary claims, it described the Chinese telecoms firm as ‘Beijing’s strategic asset’ and cited fears it could be useful for state spying.

Compiled with the help of ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele – known for his role in a ‘dirty dossier’ about Russia and Donald Trump – it said politicians, academics and other ‘elites’ in the UK have been targeted by China so that they can secure their support for Huawei’s integration into UK infrastructure.

But a senior China government adviser complained today that there is ‘no hard evidence no proof’ to deny Huawei access to contracts.

The spat includes tensions already running high as a slew of Tory MPs demand looser ties with China, including it from buying 5G and nuclear power plants.

However, former chancellor Philip Hammond warned that ‘anti-China sentiment’ risked damaging the UK’s prospects as it forges a new future outside the EU.

The British figures targeted, the dossier claims, included Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord Lieutenant of London, pictured above with the Duchess of Cambridge

The latest dossier names a few prominent individuals it so-called have been targeted as part of the pro-Huawei campaign, claiming the aim had been to make them China’s ‘useful idiots’.

Those identified in the report have issued statements strenuously denying the claims, dismissing them as ‘bizarre’ and just like a ‘conspiracy theory’. Huawei categorically dismissed the dossier, saying its findings had ‘no basis in fact’.

Ex-MI6 man behind ‘dirty dossier’ on Donald Trump The bold claim is reportedly produced in a dossier made in part by the firm co-founded by ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele Former British spy Christopher Steele was behind the Donald Trump ‘dirty dossier’ which alleged he’d cosied around Russian president Vladimir Putin and cavorted with prostitutes. The US President, who was President-elect when the dossier came out in January 2017, dismissed the report as ‘false and fictitious’. Mr Steele, 56, left MI6 in 2009 before setting up private firm Orbis Business Intelligence, which has contributed to the Huawei report. He was once MI6’s top spy on Russian affairs and lived in the shadows until being revealed as the writer of the Trump dossier. Mr Steele joined MI6 after graduating from Cambridge where that he was described as a ‘confirmed socialist’. As a young intelligence officer in Moscow, he was often harassed by the KGB. He continued to become head of MI6’s Russia desk – meaning that he was one of many Secret Intelligence Service’s most senior spies. When Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko was murdered in London in 2006, the then head of MI6, Sir John Scarlett, turned to Mr Steele, who handled the case with ‘expert professionalism’, it was said. Mr Steele figured Mr Litvinenko had been poisoned in a Kremlin-sponsored ‘hit’. Mr Steele co-founded Orbis Business Intelligence with another former MI6 officer, Christopher Burrows. It has earned huge sums over the years and was instrumental in exposing corruption at world football body Fifa. But it was Mr Steele’s gold-plated contacts in Moscow that led wealthy opponents of Mr Trump to the doorway of Orbis’s discreet Belgravia office. They commissioned him to analyze Mr Trump’s dealings in Russia. The sensational results included claims that the Kremlin kept a blackmail file on the President-elect which was believed to contain a video of Mr Trump with Moscow prostitutes who are participating in a ‘sexually perverted’ act. Mr Steele was created in 1964 in Aden – his father was in the military – and was raised in Surrey before attending Girton College, Cambridge. He was president of the Cambridge Union debating society in 1986 – the exact same year Boris Johnson was president of the Oxford Union. Contemporaries recalled an ‘avowedly Left-wing student’. In 2017, Mr Trump lashed out within a press conference and called the dossier ‘fake news’.

The telecoms giant also said the report – which was commissioned and funded by an American-Scottish film producer who has spoken out contrary to the firm – was element of a US attempt to discredit it.

Dr Huiyao Wang, president of the Centre for China and Globalisation and an adviser to the Chinese government, urged ministers not to enjoy a ‘conspiracy theory’ about Huawei.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘The UK is just a country that invented plenty of trade formats and now it really is getting more independent, has a large amount of soft power.

‘It should really have a lead on safeguarding the multilateral trading system, including technology usage around the world, instead of going back to conspiracy theory, and really has no hard evidence no proof to deny an organization of the most high level technology on the planet.’

The dossier’s extraordinary claims fueled the raging diplomatic row over Huawei, which gifts a serious threat to Britain-China relations.

Ministers today suggested China’s role in the UK’s nuclear power plants is under review.

Despite Beijing threatening ‘consequences’, the us government is set to U-turn on allowing Huawei be involved in the new 5G network after intelligence agencies warned US sanctions had raised doubts about security.

Conservative MPs are now actually pushing for the company’s technology to be removed from telecoms infrastructure altogether by 2024.

They have broadened their demands to cover China’s involvement in other core elements of the economy, including nuclear plants.

There may also be calls for the federal government to expand its new post-Brexit sanctions regime to cover Chinese figures associated with human rights abuses in Hong Kong.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma did actually confirm today that a review will be performed into the nuclear projects.

But that he played down fears on the mounting clashes, insisting: ‘I don’t think there is certainly any inconsistency in welcoming inward investment and at the same time standing for the UK’s values and interests and our security.’

However, former chancellor Philip Hammond voiced concern about an ‘alarming’ outbreak of ‘anti-China sentiment’ in the Tory party.

The dossier, seen by the Daily Mail, is not being formally published, and doesn’t contain corroborating evidence of a few of its claims.

Its allegations include:

Politicians, academics, along with other ‘elites’ were targeted by the Chinese Communist Party with the intention of earning them either ‘useful idiots’ or ‘full-time agents’;

A covert ‘manipulation’ campaign was co-ordinated by Chinese authorities on the ‘dark web’ for more than 2 yrs;

Britain’s spies fear a cell set up in the united kingdom to monitor Huawei won’t prevent the Chinese from spying on communications;

There is evidence that a ‘state actor’ sought to hack the cell’s activities by offering up £600,000 to ‘guns for hire’ on the dark web.

Huawei is ‘closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party and is instrumental in its plans to gain a better say in global affairs’;

China’s ‘main objectives’ are to determine a presence in the UK’s critical national infrastructure, including power – such as the nuclear power station at Hinkley Point – and telecoms with Huawei.

The dossier so-called: ‘The origins of China’s elite capture of great britain come from the David Cameron era: George Osborne, Cameron’s finance minister, spearheaded a drive to encourage Chinese investment to the UK and minimise any UK criticism of China’s human rights record.’

There keeps growing hostility on the Tory benches towards China. As well since the Huawei controversy, MPs are pushing ministers to have a robust stand against Beijing over both Hong Kong and China’s apparent try to cover up the original coronavirus epidemic.

Ministers are privately thought to accept that Beijing’s increasingly aggressive global stance – and Tory antipathy to it – implies that the ‘Golden Age’ of relations trumpeted by Mr Cameron is all but over.

Mr Steele and former diplomat Arthur Snell, both of Orbis Business Intelligence, contributed to the new dossier, which alleges Huawei is just a ‘front for Chinese intelligence’ and element of its ambitions is to begin a presence in Britain’s critical infrastructure.

A covert influence campaign allegedly included Truman Show-style fake radio shows, that have been invented to persuade participants to support the firm, alongside phishing emails and other methods. The report – which also includes input from an ex-government official – claims the campaign was operate on behalf of Huawei.

The British figures targeted, the dossier claims, included Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord Lieutenant of London, and Sir Mike Rake, the former chairman of BT – both now on its non-executive UK board.

The report alleges that Lord Clement Jones, a Lib Dem peer and spokesman for the digital economy and former Huawei adviser, and Dr Sarah Wollaston, then chairman of the liaison committee – which is composed of the chairmen of the 32 Commons select committees – were also allegedly singled out. John Suffolk, the former Government chief information officer turned Huawei’s head of world wide security, was another named by the report.

However, four of those five figures all strenuously denied the claims. The other, Dr Wollaston, said she was not alert to any emails and the point is did not have any relationship with Huawei, nor would she.

There was no supporting evidence to back the claims up in the report and Huawei also denied most of the allegations.

A spokesman said: ‘We categorically refute these unfounded allegations, which do not bear scrutiny and so are regrettably the most recent in the long-running US campaign against Huawei.

‘They are made to deliver maximum reputational injury to our business and have no basis actually.’

Other sections of the dossier cast doubt on UK claims that the security risks of Huawei can be mitigated. The dossier claims that Britain’s spies fear a ‘cell’ setup here to monitor the task of Huawei cannot stop the Chinese from spying on communications.

Another alleged target was Sarah Wollaston (pictured), the former Conservative and Lib Dem MP, who before losing her seat was chairman of the liaison committee that had the ability to question the prime minister

This cell is the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre Oversight Board in Banbury, Oxfordshire. It is paid for by Huawei but is supervised by GCHQ, Britain’s security agency.

In terms of the campaign to control British figures, the dossier claimed the five individuals were targeted by a procedure run on the dark web ‘on behalf of Huawei’ as part of a covert ‘manipulation campaign’.

Targets were subjected to fake news articles, phishing emails and three of them were allegedly invited on to fake foreign shows with a panel of other guests ‘there to change their opinion’.

The dossier said: ‘The targets didn’t know that the air stations were fake and thought they certainly were participating in interviews with on line radio stations from Hong Kong, Belgium, India and Austria.’

Sir Kenneth said: ‘I was surprised to find out I resulted in on radio shows in India and I’d like to hear the recording.’ Lord Clement-Jones issued a robust denial, saying of the radio shows: ‘I’ve never taken part in any such thing like that.’

Sir Mike said: ‘I have had no contact with any third-party organisation or social networking purporting to aid Huawei.’ Mr Suffolk said: ‘This is nonsense. If some body is paying money to influence me through social networking I would suggest they demand their money back.’ Dr Wollaston said: ‘I was approached as liaison committee chairman by the House magazine to ask if we might have a conference sponsored by Huawei but I turned it down.

‘I wouldn’t took any money from the company like Huawei. If they were sending me emails, I wouldn’t have seen them as my team might have known I wouldn’t have accepted it.’

The report was commissioned by Andrew Duncan, 56, a film producer in New York, who said that he believed Huawei was a ‘national threat to security to the democratic world’. Mr Duncan funded the project to the tune of tens and thousands of dollars.

China’s ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, said: ‘I would totally reject any accusation of interference in UK’s internal affairs.’

EDWARD LUCAS: At last! The end of age appeasing Beijing bullies

China’s plan for world domination faces a hitch. That could be the upshot of our Government’s impending decision to curb Chinese technology giant Huawei’s role within our next-generation 5G mobile data network.

The move — apt to be announced later this month — will signal a sea-change in Britain’s policy on China.

It marks the conclusion of decades of appeasement, naivete and greed, where politicians along with other decision makers have put short-term commercial considerations before national security.

Government’s impending decision to curb Chinese technology giant Huawei’s role in our next-generation 5G mobile data network will signal a sea-change in Britain’s policy on China

Dazzled by this huge, fast-growing country, using its ancient civilisation, we have allowed the Chinese Communist Party and its proxy ip’s unparalleled influence in our economy, our universities and our political system.

Because the penetration has been so deep, the cost of countering it now will be high. China has signalled that it will retaliate. Targets abound.

British people inside China will soon be vulnerable. In a sign of its contempt for Britain, the Communist authorities last August arrested and tortured Simon Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen who worked at the British consulate in the territory, when he made a trip to mainland China. He has been given political asylum in Britain.

A stroke of a bureaucrat’s pen can destroy a company too. In a hawkish performance at a virtual press briefing in London yesterday, Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming warned Boris Johnson ‘you can’t have a golden era if you treat China being an enemy’.

Any British firm that sells to the Chinese market, or which sources materials or components there, should be worried.

Boris Johnson (pictured left) was told by the Chinese ambassador in Britain Liu Xiaoming (right) that ‘you cannot have a golden era in the event that you treat China as an enemy’

Our hard-pressed universities, so gravely dependent on high-paying Chinese students and research grants from Chinese sources, will be susceptible. But the purchase price is worth paying.

This is not a row about business contracts and technical standards. It is about the continuing future of this country. It isn’t any exaggeration to express 5G would be the central nervous system of modern life — our government, economy, transport system, and social activities.

Whereas new technology initially enabled communication between people, the next industrial revolution will centre on the alleged ‘internet of things’ — countless countless sensors on machines, buildings and cellular devices, all constantly messaging one another.

This promises huge gains in efficiency and convenience. But it requires wireless data transfer at high speeds — which is where 5G will come in.

Hidden subsidies and protected usage of China’s real estate market have stoked Huawei’s growth, helping its competitively priced products take control the market for 5G systems, outstripping Western rivals such as for instance Ericsson and Nokia.

But make no mistake: Huawei isn’t a normal technology company. Its ownership is murky. Under Chinese law, it must follow the Chinese Communist Party’s directions unhesitatingly and in secret.

We can therefore trust Huawei only around we can trust the Chinese leadership. And as is currently painfully clear, the bullies of Beijing have given us no reason to trust them — and abundant reason to fear them.

We can therefore trust Huawei only around we can trust the Chinese leadership. It is not a normal technology company. Its ownership is murky

The Mail reports today how former MI6 spy Christopher Steele has helped compile a dossier on Huawei which accuses China of attempting to influence key establishment figures in the united kingdom and alleges that Huawei is a ‘front for Chinese intelligence’.

China denies meddling in Britain’s affairs, the UK figures named in the dossier have said the claims have no basis in fact and Huawei has consistently denied any spying.

Whatever the case, for years we now have tiptoed round this issue of whether we are able to trust China. Many argued — consistent with what was then British Government policy — that China was set on being a friendly partner. Its ‘Communist’ label was misleading.

The decision-makers in Beijing wanted and then enrich and modernise their country. That would benefit everyone.

But as John Sawers, the former chief of MI6, said yesterday, the final six months have revealed more about China than the last six years.

The politically adept ex-spymaster is, I think, sugaring the point. For rather more than six years his former service MI6, the code-crackers of GCHQ and our friends in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – which includes the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – have been warning politicians concerning the danger we face from China.

But the message was massaged for political reasons. In January the Government decided to restrict Huawei’s role in 5G. But to not ban it.

Sir John is, however, quite right that in the last half a year the destruction of Hong Kong’s freedom, the brutal treatment of China’s Muslim Uighur minority, the bullying of Taiwan, military sabre-rattling and attempts to meddle in other countries’ politics have impressed the last cobwebs of complacency.

The U-turn, allow it to be said, comes perhaps not from spine-stiffening in Downing Street.

No, the actual prompt for the new policy is from Donald Trump’s administration. The U.S. President’s choleric and haphazard foreign policy attracts many critics.

But it really is American sanctions that have crippled Huawei.

The U-turn on Huawei comes not from spine-stiffening in Downing Street, but from Donald Trump’s administration and the American sanctions have crippled Huawei

The Chinese tech giant can’t buy top-of-the-range, foreign-made components. The resulting uncertainty gives experts in GCHQ a reason to say publicly what many have been saying privately for a long time: Huawei equipment is unsafe.

Modern software and hardware is really complicated that it’s impossible to make sure that no flaw exists. That is the reason why we update our computers and our phones as new bugs emerge.

These technical flaws don’t simply spell unreliability and inconvenience. They also offer the window of opportunity for malefactors — spies, crooks and terrorists — to breach our systems.

The more we rely on technology, the higher the vulnerability. By giving Huawei a job in 5G, we are hurtling in the incorrect direction.

At stake is our data. Already, China hoovers up information regarding individuals, organizations and governments all over the world. This, experts fear, paves the way in which for it to impose abroad the Orwellian surveillance and repression that chokes dissent in China.

Mobile phones become tracking beacons and bugging devices. Facial-recognition software means every time you might be captured on camera, you risk finding yourself in a database. Our financial information — payments and credit scores — helps fill out the picture.

Our spies use this information too, as an example to expose the Russian hitmen who tried to murder ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury two years ago.

But our agencies operate beneath the strictest legal framework. Chinese espionage faces no such restraints.

For this reason, banning Huawei from the 5G network, high priced and risky though it’ll be, is a necessary first step, but far from an adequate one.

Banning Huawei from the 5G network, high priced and risky though it’ll be, is a necessary first step, but far from an adequate one

We face a long and arduous battle to extricate ourselves from the technological tentacles of Chinese power.

China has already gained an alarming edge in vital fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

Some of that originates from the brilliance of Chinese scientists. But much originates from countries such as for instance Britain.

Self-interest and misplaced idealism has light emitting diode us to permit China to rampage through our universities and industries, hoovering up human talent and technical secrets.

The Chinese presence in Cambridge is of particular concern. Last month the area authority there ignored security concerns to provide approval to a £1 billion Huawei research centre in the university city.

We are in an existential have trouble with a dictatorship that regards us with vengeful contempt. We have experienced, with chilling clarity, the brutal treatment Chinese leaders mete out to their own people.

Given the opportunity, why would they treat us any better?