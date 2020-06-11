China floods: dozens killed and hundreds of thousands displaced | World news

Floods and mudslides in south China have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people and left dozens dead or missing, according to state media.

The poor weather has wreaked havoc on popular tourist areas that had already suffered through months of travel restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Torrential downpours unleashed floods and mudslides that caused nearly 230,000 individuals to be relocated and destroyed a lot more than 1,300 houses, official state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the ministry of emergency management.

In southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, six people were reported dead and one missing, Xinhua said.

Streets were waterlogged in popular tourist destination Yangshuo, forcing residents and visitors to evacuate on bamboo rafts. The local government said more than 1,000 hotels had been flooded and more than 30 tourist sites damaged.









Submerged fields and inundated buildings after heavy rain caused flooding in Rongan Photograph: AFP/Getty Images



One owner of a family-run hotel told Xinhua the guest rooms were submerged in one single metre (3ft) of rainwater.

The extreme weather has dealt a hefty blow to the region’s tourism sector, which is still reeling from the Covid-19 epidemic.

The emergency management ministry said there have been direct economic losses of over 4bn yuan ($550m) from the flooding, Xinhua reported.

In Hunan Province, at the least 13 individuals were killed in rain-triggered disasters, and yet another eight folks are missing or killed in south-western Guizhou province, based on the local emergency response departments, Xinhua said.

The heavy downpours began in the beginning of June and have led to “dangerously high water levels” in 110 rivers, Xinhua reported.

Further rainstorms are expected next few days over the south.