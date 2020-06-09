China flooding kills at least seven, more heavy rain expected

China’s nationwide observatory on Tuesday stated more rain is expected throughout a large swath of central and southern China.

In Guangdong province alongside the southeast coast, more than 20,000 individuals had been compelled to hunt shelter, with native authorities places of work offering lots of of tents together with bottled water and garments within the worst-hit areas of Zhaoqing and Qingyuan.

Paramilitary police helped with evacuations and the reinforcement of dams. Dozens of rivers have already reached warning ranges or risen above them in current days.