China emerges as new flashpoint in 2020 campaign

China is turning out to be the topic of discussion that can fire up the November election. There have been many pro-Trump posters coming out which has shown Joe Biden, the potential Presidential candidate on the side of the Democrats, be deferential to China. Even Trump has been criticized before for being lax on China and even praising China in the way they handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Trump has slowly taken a critical view of China and their lack of transparency. Trump supporters are now accusing Biden regarding his pro-China comments a long time ago and especially, his comments against banning flight from China back on 31st January.

