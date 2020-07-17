As China’s government highlights signs of an earlier economic recovery, it is building a strong case with record production of steel.

China’s output of crude steel hit an all-time monthly most of 92.2 million metric tons (mmt) in May. The surge topped the 90-mmt mark for initially with a 4.2-percent gain, putting the country on course to create 1 billion tons in 2010.

In June, the steel industry set another record with average daily output of 3.05 mmt in the shorter 30-day period as monthly production of 91.5 mmt rose 4.5 percent from the year earlier in the day.

In the first 1 / 2 of the year, China pumped out 499 mmt of crude steel, increasing 1.4 per cent while industrial output fell 1.3 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The break-out volumes of steel in May and June made up for a moderate slackening through the COVID-19 lockdown period. But judging from NBS data, there has been almost no slackening in 2010 at all.

Production rose 3.1 per cent from a year earlier in the combined January-February period and fell only 1.7 per cent in March, closing the quarter with a 1.2-per cent gain when China’s gross domestic product plunged 6.8 per cent.

Steel has been a bright spot for China as first-half GDP growth remained down 1.6 percent after rising 3.2 percent in the second quarter, according to the NBS.

Even before the pandemic, steel output outperformed the economy, climbing 8.3 percent to 996 mmt in 2019 while GDP growth fell to 6.1 percent, the slowest pace in 29 years.

Now with May and June production posting new highs, the question is whether steel ought to be seen as a cause or an effect of economic growth.

One measure of the strength in the steel industry is that it has relied almost entirely on the domestic market with little help from exports as foreign producers remained stuck in the pandemic slump.

In the first 6 months, China’s steel exports of 34.4 mmt dropped 16.5 percent as June shipments sank to an eight-year low, Mysteel Global said.

Government guidance

Despite high inventories and uncertain consumption, China’s steelmakers have kept their eyes on prospects for government-driven infrastructure investment.

In April, the official Xinhua news agency said the us government would increase renovation of 39,000 communities in older residential areas in 2010. Local governments have also spurred new infrastructure with bond-backed investments in the offing to reach 6.7 trillion yuan (U.S. $956 billion).

Although the central government has promoted the local government bond program as a source for funding “new infrastructure” like 5G telecom networks and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, a lot of the financing is likely to flow in to traditional infrastructure like highways and railroads with demand for more steel.

The steel industry is banking on existing megaprojects like the Xiongan New Area to absorb high production of materials like reinforcing bars for construction. The Xiongan development was announced in 2017 to help ease congestion and shift non-governmental functions from Beijing,

“Rebar demand in north China will remain strong in the summer season, especially in Hebei (province). Demand for construction steel from the Xiongan New Area will support rebar consumption in north China this year,” said a steel trader quoted by Argus Media.

Steel producers are often buoyed with a reported rebound in the auto industry after 21 months of declining sales and plans for at the least 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles) of new rail lines this year.

The multiple factors could be enough for China’s steel industry to construct a bridge over the economic uncertainties which have overtaken competitors.

“While steel mills fell quieter in Europe, the U.S. and India, Chinese producers kept running through its COVID crisis and are producing at an even faster rate than they did last year,” the Financial Times reported last month.

In the first five months of the year, profits of China’s major steelmakers fell 50.9 per cent to 41.9 billion yuan (U.S. $6 billion), but earnings in May jumped 81.8 percent from the month before to 14.8 billion yuan (U.S. $2.1 billion), Xinhua reported.

The relative success of the steel industry in continuing production growth during the historic economic downturn follows a pattern of maintaining high output during happy times and bad.

Government policies have served to aid high quantities of output despite a three-year campaign to cut overcapacity launched by Premier Li Keqiang in January 2016.

Replacement of older mills with newer-technology production has left the industry with a total capacity of

some 1.2 billion tons, exactly the same as in 2016, in accordance with estimates by Platts and the NBS.

Last month, the government’s top planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it would “accelerate the cuts in overcapacity” this year, nonetheless it provided no figures.

The government has helped to boost profitability in the energy-intensive industry during the slower-growth period by reducing electricity rates for the third consecutive year along side lowering taxes and fees.

Filling demand

The industry’s record production underscores its importance to economic recovery.

“Production of the metal is an important indicator for an otherwise opaque set of government policies, which draw on an array of state-controlled or state-influenced sectors to lift output,” the Financial Times said.

The paper also pointed to another potential motive for maintaining high production at a low point for China’s competitors. During the pandemic crisis, Chinese steelmakers have dramatically increased their world market share.

In April, China raised its share of world production to 62 per cent from 54 percent a year earlier in the day, based on World Steel Association data. In 2017, China’s share stood at 49.2 per cent.

The crisis “is putting China on course to dominate global steel production to an even greater extent than before, accelerating a trend that has gathered pace for more than half a century,” the Financial Times said.

If some western producers are forced to close, China’s share could rise even more, it warned.

Other reports on China’s production spurt through the pandemic enhance the question of whether its rising market share is just a consequence of government stimulus policy or perhaps a deliberate make an effort to take advantage of world economic conditions which have stalled manufacturing abroad.

As in the steel industry, China appears to be pursuing a strategy for market dominance of COVID-19 medical supplies, The New York Times reported earlier in the day this month.

“China has laid the groundwork to dominate the market for protective and medical supplies for years to come,” The Times said.

“Factory owners get cheap land courtesy of the Chinese government. Loans and subsidies are plentiful. Chinese hospitals are often told to buy locally, giving suppliers a vast and captive market,” it said.



Dangerous dependence

If domination may be the goal, the dangers are unmistakeable.

Countries weakened by the coronavirus will become influenced by China for the medical supplies to fight it, if they are perhaps not dependent already.

Some may become more cautious about objecting to China’s political policies, territorial claims and rights abuses, just like the suppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang and democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

In a recently available paper for the American Enterprise Institute urging a partial decoupling from China, resident scholar Derek Scissors cited “claims the U.S. cannot act against China for COVID-19 deceptions while dependent on Chinese supply of COVID-19-related material.”

A lengthy commentary by the website of the official English-language China Daily on July 2 connected some of the consequences in arguing against the United Kingdom’s pending decision to bar 5G leader Huawei from its high-speed telecom network because of security concerns.

“Many in the business community are worried that any such U-turn would deny the UK the ability to be a European leader in the technology at a time once the country’s economy needs a significant boost.

“The UK has seen the third-highest number of deaths globally from the coronavirus pandemic, its GDP contracted by 20.4 percent in April and the country may fail to reach a trade deal with the European Union by its self-imposed deadline of the end of this year,” the paper said.

Despite the warnings, the UK announced its decision on July 14 to eliminate Huawei equipment from its network by 2027, drawing angry threats of consequences from Beijing.

Linkages between China’s industrial policies, its drive for market dominance and President Xi Jinping’s political goals have become more apparent as the pandemic strains foreign economies, suggested Gary Hufbauer, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

“My guess is that Xi decided … ‘Might as well take advantage of the Cold War to suppress domestic opposition and ramp up a few industries, including steel, face masks and protective gear, where there’s a willing market of world buyers,'” said Hufbauer.

“That’s one way to help China reach positive growth in 2020,” that he said.