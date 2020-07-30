China Didn’t Ban Bitcoin Entirely, Says Beijing Arbitration Commission

China, among the world’s most stringent jurisdictions for cryptocurrency trading, has actually not entirely prohibited Bitcoin (BTC), a regional non-profit arbitration company says.

According to a July 30 report released by the Beijing Arbitration Commission (BAC), China’s restriction of Bitcoin is more nuanced than some have actually recommended.

Bitcoin does not make up cash in China

In the report, the BAC clarified China’s legal position on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and detailed significant crypto-related activities that are forbidden by the federal government.

According to the BAC, China restricts token financing and trading platforms from taking part in exchanges in between the legal tender and virtual currency or tokens.

The commission then mentions that the very same law that prohibits cryptocurrency as cash, acknowledges it as a virtual product.

Furthermore, existing laws are, according to the BAC, not particular enough to control Bitcoin as virtual home:

“The “General Principles of Civil Law” do not make specific provisions on the extension and connotation of virtual property, but only stipulates that the protection of virtual property must be stipulated by law, and the specific protection measures of virtual property are entrusted to other laws. As the country currently has no laws on Bitcoin, it cannot be recognized as a virtual property.”

“In summary, the state does not prohibit Bitcoin’s activities as virtual commodities, except for the activities that Bitcoin is engaged in as legal tender,” the report includes.

Additionally, because Bitcoin does not make up cash in China– as the federal government has actually not authorized Bitcoin as a legal tender– and because Bitcoin is not utilized as an option to the legal tender or fiat currency, it must not be related to a prohibited deal, the BAC stated:

“The prohibited transactions include those when Bitcoin is used as a currency. If Bitcoin does not engage in activities as a currency, it is not a transaction prohibited by the state. For example, in the equity transfer contract dispute decided by the Shenzhen International Arbitration Court, the two parties agreed on the return of Bitcoin. Bitcoin is only used as a general property. Therefore, the transaction does not violate relevant national regulations and should be valid.”

Mixed bag for Bitcon, however complete steam ahead on blockchain tech

China has actually become among the most stringent nations in regards to crypto after policies on regional cryptocurrency exchanges back in2017 The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, which was initially developed in China, needed to leave the nation due the policies.

However, regardless of moving towards tighter guideline of Bitcoin, China has actually not forbidden the cryptocurrency outright. In November 2019, Chinese authorities apparently stated that Bitcoin mining will not be a prohibited market in the nation.

The Chinese federal government is understood for its “blockchain, not Bitcoin” technique as President Xi Jinping contacted the nation to focus on blockchain advancement in late 2019.

Alongside aggressive blockchain advancements like China’s nationwide Blockchain Service Network, China’s reserve bank has actually been advancing with its reserve bank digital currency. In April 2020, China effectively piloted the job in 4 cities consisting of Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou and Xiongan.