Flights from around China will now face strict controls if they are to fly to and from Urumqi





Almost all flights in and out of Urumqi, capital of China’s far-western Xinjiang region, have already been cancelled as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

The city has just six confirmed cases with symptoms and 11 asymptomatic infections, official figures show.

Strict measures to rein in herpes include stopping the single metro line and many public buses from operating.

After the pandemic emerged in China in late 2019, the country has driven new infections to consistently low levels.

To avoid another wave, even small clusters are taken very seriously by health authorities. The initial outbreak in the town of Wuhan was brought under control through some of the world’s strictest lockdown measures.

In Xinjiang, the us government is promising decisive measures to support the outbreak, according to local media reports.

More than 600 flights into and out of Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, more than 80% of Friday’s total, were cancelled. Some social media users in the town say they’ve been told perhaps not to leave their housing estates.

Other social accounts suggested everyone was being stopped from entering or leaving Kashgar, still another city in Xinjiang.

Xinjiang – that is home to the mainly Muslim Uighur people as well as other Turkic minorities – is subject to intense state control.

The latest infections began to be detected on Wednesday, the first in your community for months.

A 24-year-old woman tested positive on Thursday after displaying symptoms. Three of her close contacts tested positive. However, they were asymptomatic.

Another asymptomatic case involved a man who travelled from Urumqi to the eastern province of Zhejiang, Chinese state media said.

From Friday, several airlines including Juneyao Airlines and Shenzhen Donghai Airlines require all passengers travelling to and from Urumqi to show a negative nucleic acid test taken within seven days.

Passengers must display a “safe to travel” health code, on an app which aims to identify potential virus carriers, the Chinese state-run Global Times says.

It just isn’t clear when restrictions on transport will undoubtedly be lifted. State media released assurances on Friday that shops were amply stocked with food in that which was seen as an endeavor to discourage people from panic-buying.

News of Xinjiang’s coronavirus outbreak and the government’s response there came quickly.

We’d only heard of one case and suddenly most flights in to and out of Urumqi had stopped and underground trains weren’t running. The response seemed too overwhelming to be justified by simply one illness, leading to questions on social media as to whether officials may be under-reporting the figures.

However, the tally went through to Friday morning and, crucially, health officials in Urumqi say they will have at least 135 people under medical observation.

This is just about the pattern in China. When a cluster appears, the us government will throw a lot of resources into controlling it using mass testing, localised restrictions and the closing from transport links to lock the outbreak in wherever it happens. This strategy seems to have worked in other cities, such as Beijing in June.

In Xinjiang there is the added sensitivity of controversial detention camps where thousands of mostly ethnic Uighurs have been interned as part of a mass de-radicalisation programme. If the coronavirus got into some of those camps exactly the same way because it has in prisons here, the possibly of widespread infection could be considerable.

The latest figures from China show 10 confirmed new cases, nine of these imported from overseas, the country’s health authority said.

So far China’s confirmed infections stand at 83,622, with deaths at 4,634. Beijing has reported no new cases for 11 days in a row.

There has been international concern that deaths in China have already been under-reported. Questions have also been raised – by the US government among others – about Beijing’s handling of the epidemic, specially in its early stages.

But China in addition has been praised for taking decisive steps to slow the spread of the virus.

The Chinese foreign ministry has repeatedly accused the Trump administration of trying to distract from its own dilemmas tackling the crisis in a election year.

The US has more infections and deaths than any other nation.