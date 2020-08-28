China Confirms Holding 12 Hong Kong Residents From Boat Seizure

Hong Kong authorities on (*12 *) validated that 12 of the city’s residents are being held by the China Coast Guard in the southern province of Guangdong, after their boat was taken outdoors Hong Kong waters on

The city’s security bureau stated authorities have actually been alerted that 12 individuals aged 16 to 33 are being held by mainland Chinese authorities on suspicion of unlawful migration.

Sources had earlier informed RFA the group were gotten as they attempted to leave to Taiwan in a speedboat in the middle of a continuous crackdown on dissent and demonstration activities under an extreme nationwide security law troubled by China on

Hong Kong activist Andy Li– who was apprehended previously this month for supposed nationwide security law offenses– was amongst them, sources informed RFA today.

Meanwhile, authorities in the main Chinese province of Hunan are holding rights activist Xie Wenfei, who has actually consistently spoken up in assistance of the Hong Kong demonstration motion.

Xie has actually been held incommunicado given that being removed from his hom in Hunan’s Chenzhou city on , and rejected check outs from member of the family or legal representatives.

Xie, likewise called Xie Fengxia, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for “incitement to subvert state power” in 2014 after he openly supported the 2014 pro-democracy motion in …