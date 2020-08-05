China central bank adviser says no need to step up monetary easing: media By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is visualized in Beijing



BEIJING (Reuters) – The People’s Bank of China does not need to step up its policy alleviating as a financial healing is well under method and more stimulus might stir home and stock bubbles, central bank policy adviser Ma Jun stated in remarks released on Wednesday.

China’s economy might grow more than 4% in the 3rd quarter and over 6% in the 4th quarter, bringing the 2020 development to around 2%, Ma was priced quote by Sina (NASDAQ:-RRB- Finance as stating.

“At present, the strength of counter-cyclical adjustment of monetary policy is not small. We should maintain the current strength, and there is no need to step up,” Ma stated.

“If we boost stimulus, there could be some negative consequences, such as real estate and stock market bubbles.”

The central bank ought to book some ammo to deal with effects from increasing stress with the United States and possible monetary dangers, Ma stated.

A stronger-than-expected rebound in activity in the 2nd quarter has actually lowered the seriousness for the PBOC to ease policy even more, however will keep conditions accommodative to support the healing, sources have actually informedReuters

