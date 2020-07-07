China bubonic plague: WHO ‘monitoring’ case but says it is ‘not high risk’

Image copyright

The bubonic plague was as soon as the world's most feared illness, but can now be simply handled





The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is “carefully monitoring” a case of bubonic plague in China’s northern Inner Mongolia area, but says that it is “not high risk”.

A herdsman is secure in hospital after being confirmed with the illness on the weekend.

A WHO spokeswoman stated the case was being “well managed”.

What has the WHO stated?

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris stated: “Bubonic plague has been with us and is always with us, for centuries. We are looking at the case numbers in China. It’s being well managed.

“At the second, we aren’t contemplating it high threat but we’re watching it, monitoring it fastidiously.”

The WHO said it was informed on Monday of the case of the herdsman, who is being treated at a hospital in Bayannur.

Chinese news agency Xinhua says Mongolia had also confirmed two cases last week – brothers who had eaten marmot meat in Khovd province.

Russian officials are warning communities in the country’s Altai region not to hunt marmots, as infected meat from the rodents is a known transmission route.

Marmot-hunting is banned close to Mongolia but goes on regardless of warnings





What is bubonic plague?

Bubonic plague, brought on by bacterial an infection, was answerable for one of many deadliest epidemics in human historical past – the Black Death – which killed about 50 million individuals throughout Africa, Asia and Europe within the 14th Century.

There have been a handful of enormous outbreaks since. It killed a couple of fifth of London’s inhabitants throughout the Great Plague of 1665, whereas greater than 12 million died in outbreaks throughout the 19th Century in China and India.

Black Death ‘unfold by people not rats’

Why hasn’t the US eradicated the plague?

But these days it could be handled by antibiotics. Left untreated, the illness – which is sometimes transmitted from animals to people by fleas – has a 30-60% fatality price.

Symptoms of the plague embrace high fever, chills, nausea, weak spot and swollen lymph nodes within the neck, armpit or groin.

Could there be one other epidemic?

Bubonic instances are uncommon, but there are nonetheless just a few flare-ups of the illness occasionally.

Madagascar noticed greater than 300 instances throughout an outbreak in 2017. However, a study in medical journal The Lancet found fewer than 30 people died.

In May final 12 months, two individuals in Mongolia died after consuming the uncooked meat of a marmot.

However, it’s unlikely any instances will result in an epidemic.

“Unlike in the 14th Century, we now have an understanding of how this disease is transmitted,” Dr Shanti Kappagoda, an infectious illnesses physician at Stanford Health Care, advised information website Heathline. “We know how to prevent it.”