China braces for more storms after floods leave 121 dead or missing this year

Heavy to torrential rains were forecast in to Monday afternoon.

LANDSLIDE AT MYANMAR JADE MINE TRIGGERS ‘MUDDY WAVE,’ KILLING OVER 160, SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded streets and farmland in Anhui province.

To the south in Jiangxi province, more than 8,000 individuals have been evacuated and 54 houses collapsed after rainstorms in recent days, the network said.

Nationwide, flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused $5.9 billion in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing up to now this year, the official People’s Daily newspaper said in a social media marketing post, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

The National Meteorological Center said some elements of Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Zhejiang provinces could see 4 to 9 inches of rain. It also issued a yellow alert for rain in two northeastern provinces, Heilongjiang and Jilin.